Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel perform during the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border between Pakistan and India on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 20, 2025. India said on May 20 it would resume a daily border ceremony with neighbouring Pakistan, which it briefly halted earlier this month following the most serious conflict between the nuclear-armed archrivals for decades.

Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP