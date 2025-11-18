Jeff Bezos and Project Prometheus: Another billionaire in the AI race

Elon Musk, founder of xAI, took take a jab at Jeff Bezos on social media platform X by calling him a ‘copycat’ following reports that the Amazon founder is launching a new venture called Project Prometheus. According to The New York Times, the AI startup has secured $6.2 billion in funding, (representing one of the most heavily capitalised early-stage AI ventures globally) and Bezos will serve as co-chief executive, contributing significantly to its founding.

Along with scientist Vik Bajaj, Bezos's ambitious AI startup is designed to revolutionise engineering and manufacturing in sectors such as aerospace, automobiles and advanced computing, as per reports. After stepping down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021, Bezos is taking on a hands-on operational role. Bajaj, the co-chief executive of Project Prometheus, is known for his work at Google’s X lab, and as a co-founder of Verily and Foresite Labs. He brings deep expertise in moonshot projects and life sciences, underlining the startup’s dual focus on cutting-edge research and real-world application. According to reports, though still operating in stealth, the company has already assembled a team of approximately 100 employees, including top-tier researchers recruited from AI leaders like OpenAI, DeepMind, Meta, and formerly Google DeepMind.

Many Indian and global businessmen, founders and billionaires have started their AI ventures or heavily invested in AI companies. At the top of the list is Musk who started xAI in 2023 with to build advanced general-purpose models and a “maximum truth-seeking AI”, including the Grok chatbot, deeply integrated with X. The company has raised multiple rounds of funding and is valued close to $200 billion, as per a CNBC report.

Besides Project Prometheus, Bezos has also invested in a number of AI startups, including Figure AI, Perplexity AI and Toloka.

