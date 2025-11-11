“We’re building a new species, not robots”: Figure.ai’s Brett Adcock

Brett Adcock, founder of humanoid robotics company Figure.ai, doesn’t mince words when it comes to his vision for the future. “We’re not building robots,” he says. “We’re building a new species.” He made this statement at Dreamforce 2025 in San Francisco, while speaking to Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce; Adcock was elaborating on his plan to redefine human labour—it contributes to half the world’s GDP—through humanoid robots capable of general-purpose work.

The California-based startup launched its latest humanoid robot, Figure 03, for home, commercial, and large-scale use, in October. The new model integrates improved hardware, AI capabilities, and a system built for mass manufacturing. “It’s 90 percent cheaper,” Adcock added.

Early days

“I grew up in the Midwest, Central Illinois, on a third-generation farm,” Adcock recalls. But even in middle school, he was building software companies. Over two decades, he sold one company and then pivoted to hardware with Archer Aviation, a company that designed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

At Archer, Adcock proved he could integrate hardware and software at scale. Archer’s Midnight aircraft, a piloted four-passenger eVTOL, is now in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification. “The components needed to build an electric aircraft—batteries, electric motors, control software, embedded systems, sensors and structures—are the same things we need to build a humanoid robot,” he explains. “I basically had to go back to school to learn how to build electric aircraft. And now, we’re doing the same thing with humanoid robots.”

