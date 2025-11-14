Festive season drives auto sales, Toyota and Honda lead car sales surge

Despite a healthy surge in sales in the passenger cars segment, the Indian automotive sector delivered a mixed performance in October 2025, with overall vehicle sales growth slowing down. October is the first full month to reflect the GST rate cuts.

A Forbes India analysis of vehicle sales data from industry body SIAM shows that while there was a sharp festival-driven spike in car sales, this recovery—after September’s tepid performance—was driven by Toyota Kirloskar and Honda cars.

The cut in GST rates and the festive demand has significantly increased the sales of Toyota Kirloskar, which grew by almost 45 percent in October (year-on-year) compared to a 2 percent growth in the previous month. Similarly, the sales for Honda cars witnessed a sharp surge, growing at 24 percent, compared to a significant contraction in September.

While market leader Maruti Suzuki also posted a 10 percent increase, Volkswagen showed a lower 4 percent increase in sales in October. It is to be noted here that, in absolute figures, Toyota Kirloskar and Honda sell fewer cars than Maruti Suzuki does.

