Chinese users confirmed on November 15, 2021 that they could no longer access the popular survival game Fortnite amid a crackdown by authorities on titles featuring excessive violence.

Image: Chris Delmas / AFP



Epic Games pulled the plug on its Chinese version of Fortnite on Monday, with its three-year effort to penetrate the world's biggest gaming market derailed by Communist Party crackdowns against online addiction and the broader tech sector.



Epic had announced two weeks ago that it would shut down the Chinese version of the game on November 15, noting that "Fortnite China's Beta test has reached an end" and that servers would be closed.



Chinese players said they could no longer access the game on Monday, posting goodbyes on social media platform Weibo. A discussion board on the game had been viewed 470 million times.





Politically harmful