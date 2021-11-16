Eco-dome, zero concrete houses
Image: Energy Observer productions
Dome-shaped earth-based constructions in Morocco use unique methods that don't harm local resources and prove resilient in the face of earthquakes and strong winds. Plus they're economical and ecological!
Traditional construction methods combined with modern techniques are the key to building low-tech, less expensive homes, which generate much less greenhouse gas than concrete houses.
A low-carbon habitat
In the village of Agouim, midway between Marrakech and Ouarzazate, on the southern slopes of the High Atlas mountains, Younes Ouarzi, a young engineer, has taken inspiration from the work of the late Iranian-American architect Nader Khalili: the Eco-Dome concept, a healthy, low-carbon habitat. Morocco suffers from an issue with rather unwholesome living conditions in rural areas, which unfortunately are often detrimental to the inhabitants' health. Ouarzi's undertaking is offering them the opportunity to reside in a healthy, low-cost habitat.
Ancestral techniques
Eco-dome might well resemble the homes of the inhabitants of Tatooine of Star Wars fame. In reality though, they are habitats made up of sacks of earth arranged in concentric circles. Their architecture provides access to both natural light and ventilation. Studies made on these buildings have shown an average difference in temperature inside and out of 15 degrees Celsius. These habitats are also designed to withstand very bad weather and earthquakes. Crucially, they can be reproduced on a large scale, potentially making them a serious solution for the future of the habitat.
Energy Observer is the name of the first hydrogen-powered
, zero-emission vessel to be self-sufficient in energy, advocating and serving as a laboratory for ecological transition. Criss-crossing the oceans without air or noise pollution for marine ecosystems, Energy Observer sets out to meet women and men who devote their energy to creating sustainable solutions for a more harmonious world. Find out more: https://www.energy-observer.media/en/solutions.