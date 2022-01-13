Part of what makes Wordle special is that it costs nothing to play—and is also, more unusually, ad-free.

Image: Elitsa Deykova / Getty Images



Five letters, six attempts, and just one puzzle to solve per day: the "Wordle" formula couldn't be simpler, but in a matter of weeks the online brain teaser has got millions guessing around the world.



"It just grabs you," daily player Susan Drubin told AFP of the code-breaking word challenge—perhaps best described as a cross between the retro board game "Mastermind" and a daily crossword.



"The great thing about it, is it only takes a few minutes, usually, and it's a very nice, tiny distraction," said the 65-year-old from the Washington suburbs.





Just fun

Bragging rights

