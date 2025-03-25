Amit Gupta on Yulu's opportunity to ride the quick commerce wave

In this episode, Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu Bikes, talks about the opportunity for his company to scale on the back of the rise of quick commerce in India's metros and large cities. Gupta also talks about the many lessons from having painstakingly built an asset-heavy business — an approach that's not the first preference of VC investors — to the point where the company turned EBITDA positive, last year. And if a few things fall into place, including funding, Gupta expects to turn PAT positive as well by the end of 2026