Sebi board meeting: Market watchers await policy and transparency reforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to hold its first board meeting of FY26 on June 18, with discussions likely to focus on the ease of doing business, regulatory transparency and transformative reforms. This will be the second board meeting under newly appointed Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who is expected to place a strong emphasis on effective reforms in capital markets to foster investor confidence and market efficiency.

“Our focus remains on promoting ease of doing business in the securities market through regulatory simplification, faster approvals, and technology-driven oversight. We are committed to a framework of optimum regulation—one that ensures investor protection while allowing businesses to innovate and thrive,” Pandey had said at an Assocham event on May 22.

As part of the meeting’s agenda, decisions are expected to be taken on alternative investment funds (AIFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), voluntary delisting of government-owned companies, and norms related to employee stock options (Esops).

AIF as co-investment opportunities

The board is likely to take a decision on providing flexibility to AIFs to offer co-investment opportunities to investors within the AIF structure. Co-investment refers to opportunities to make additional investments in unlisted securities of a company in which the AIF also has or is making investments. Such opportunities are offered to investors who meet certain criteria, such as minimum commitment size, strategic value of the investor, etc. In May, Sebi had floated a consultation paper seeking public comments on proposals to allow managers of AIFs to offer opportunities through the co-investment vehicle (CIV) model.

In FY20-21, the AIF industry had requested Sebi to allow co-investment facilities within the AIF structure by issuing a separate class of units to co-investors. Following this, Sebi had set up a working group to review compliance requirements under AIF regulations and provide recommendations to simplify them, to provide ease of doing business and reduce the cost of compliance.