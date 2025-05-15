Top 10 PSU companies in India by market cap

India’s stock market is a mix of rapidly evolving startups, green energy and legacy blue-chip companies - there’s opportunity for every kind of investor. However, one segment that continues to draw steady attention is PSU stocks.

Investors are paying close attention to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for a good reason. These companies are owned by the Indian Government (51 percent of the shares or more) and have a strong market presence across major industries like banking and finance, energy, and infrastructure.

Understanding PSU companies in India can help you make mindful investment choices in the evolving economic landscape. In this post, we’ve discussed ten public sector companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

List of PSU Companies by Market Capitalisation

Sourced from the National Stock Exchange on May 15, 2025, here are the top PSU companies in India, in which you can invest:

Rank PSU Companies Market capitalisation (in ₹ crore) 1 State Bank of India 7,21,109.30 2 NTPC Limited 3,31,529.02 3 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited 3,25,359.04 4 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited 3,10,707.74 5 Power Grid Corporation of India Limited 2,78,134.56 6 Coal India Limited 2,48,666.09 7 Bharat Electronics Limited 2,55,842.26 8 Indian Oil Corporation Limited 2,04,616.74 9 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited 1,69,955.92 10 Power Finance Corporation Limited 1,34,396.64

Let’s briefly discuss each of these public sector companies, their market presence, and potential investment opportunities.