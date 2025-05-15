Top 10 PSU companies in India by market cap

If you want to explore the PSU stocks in India by market cap, we've listed the top 10 names for you
India’s stock market is a mix of rapidly evolving startups, green energy and legacy blue-chip companies - there’s opportunity for every kind of investor. However, one segment that continues to draw steady attention is PSU stocks.
Investors are paying close attention to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for a good reason. These companies are owned by the Indian Government (51 percent of the shares or more) and have a strong market presence across major industries like banking and finance, energy, and infrastructure.
Understanding PSU companies in India can help you make mindful investment choices in the evolving economic landscape. In this post, we’ve discussed ten public sector companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Sourced from the National Stock Exchange on May 15, 2025, here are the top PSU companies in India, in which you can invest:
|Rank
|PSU Companies
|Market capitalisation (in ₹ crore)
|1
|State Bank of India
|7,21,109.30
|2
|NTPC Limited
|3,31,529.02
|3
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
|3,25,359.04
|4
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited
|3,10,707.74
|5
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|2,78,134.56
|6
|Coal India Limited
|2,48,666.09
|7
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|2,55,842.26
|8
|Indian Oil Corporation Limited
|2,04,616.74
|9
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited
|1,69,955.92
|10
|Power Finance Corporation Limited
|1,34,396.64
Let’s briefly discuss each of these public sector companies, their market presence, and potential investment opportunities.
Headquartered in Mumbai, SBI is India's largest commercial bank, with an asset base of more than ₹61 lakh crores. With a network of over 22,500 branches and nearly 63,600 ATMs, it serves more than 50 crore customers. With a current market cap of ₹6,96,031 crores and a net profit of ₹61,077 crores last year, SBI reflects its strong market presence and investment opportunities for all.
NTPC is India’s largest power utility, contributing significantly to the country’s electricity needs. It operates coal mines, gas and hydro stations, and renewable energy projects for optimal power supply across India. It aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032 via sustainable power generation. NTPC remains a leading public sector undertaking enterprise with a market value of ₹3,48,300+ crore.
Initially known as Hindustan Aircraft Limited, HAL is the key player in India’s aeronautical industry, which operates under the Ministry of Defence. On March 31, 2025, HAL recorded a total revenue of ₹30,400 crores, indicating the immense growth and potential in the sector for investors. The company specialises in designing, producing, and maintaining aircraft and helicopters and actively contributes to the defence and civil aviation sectors.
ONGC is one of India's largest crude oil and natural gas companies, contributing around 70 percent of crude oil and nearly 84 percent of natural gas production. With operations across 15 countries, it plays a vital role in meeting energy needs. Its significant market presence, with over ₹3,06,440 crore capitalisation and ₹11,240+ crore worth of total assets, makes it a key player in India's energy sector.
POWERGRID transmits more than half of the total power generated in India. It ensures a reliable and efficient power supply across India with a vast network of transmission lines (~1,79,500+ ckm) and substations. POWERGRID's extensive infrastructure, operational efficiency, and expansion into green energy solutions, with a total market cap of ₹2,78,900+ crore, position it among the top PSU companies.
Coal India is the world’s largest coal producer, meeting over 80 percent of India’s coal demand. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries and plays a vital role in energy production. With an extensive mining infrastructure, Coal India accounts for nearly 76 percent of total thermal power generation. With a market cap of more than ₹2,44,500 crores, CIL is one of the major public sector companies to invest in.
Bharat Electronics is among the elite public sector companies recognised as the Navratna PSU, and operates under the Ministry of Defence. The company also specialises in e-voting systems, radar systems, security solutions, smart cities, satellite integration, and more. With a net worth of ₹13,500 crore and a market cap of ₹2,10,100+ crore, BEL continues to support national defence security and technological advancements.
IndianOil is India's largest commercial enterprise, specialising in refining, pipelines, transportation, cryogenics, natural gas, and petroleum products. It processes more than 16 lakh barrels of crude oil daily and has an extensive pipeline network spanning nearly 20,000 km. The company's focus on innovation and sustainability goals ranks it among the top PSU companies in India.
IRFC is a renowned public sector company and Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) that funds the Indian Railways for rolling stock, infrastructure, maintenance, and modernisation projects. Till now, IRFC has funded over 76,700 passenger coaches and 2.65 lakh freight wagons. With a market cap of ₹1,68,900+ crores and long-term government backing, IRFC is a strong option for you in the PSU stocks list.
Wrapping up the top PSU companies list is the PFC, a leading Schedule-A Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) and the largest NBFC by net worth. It funds major renewable and conventional energy projects, metro rails, waste management, transmission lines, and others. With a strong loan portfolio and a market cap of over ₹1,39,000 crore, PFC continues to drive India's energy infrastructure growth.
What are the three types of the public sector?
The three types of organisations in the public sector in India are departmental undertakings, statutory or public corporations, and government companies.
What are the risks associated with PSU stock investments?
While most public sector companies are profitable and well-established, investing in PSU stocks always carries certain risks due to high competition, market sentiments, regulatory changes, and tech or operational challenges.
Who can invest in PSU stocks?
Whether you’re an NRI or a beginner in the stock market, exploring a regular stream of income through PSU stocks might be a good place to start.