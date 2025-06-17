Shubhranshu Singh joins the inaugural board of the Effie LIONS Foundation

Leading marketer and thought-leader from India, Shubhranshu Singh has been appointed to the inaugural board of directors of the Effie LIONS Foundation, representing Asia Pacific on the board. The Effie LIONS Foundation is a nonprofit based in New York that aims to cultivate the next generation of marketing leaders worldwide.

The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization launched by Effie Worldwide and LIONS (organizers of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity), is focused on advancing marketing education and access for underrepresented communities around the globe.

As a board member, Singh will play an active role in shaping programs that identify and nurture emerging marketing talent, with a specific emphasis on India and South Asia. The board is expected to meet biannually - once in New York or London each January and again in June during the Cannes Lions Festival.

Singh, who is the global chief marketing officer at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, will also serve on two of the foundation’s working committees.

With more than two decades of experience leading global brand and category strategy, Singh has held senior marketing roles at Royal Enfield, Unilever, Diageo, Visa and Star India. At Tata Motors, he is widely credited with elevating the commercial vehicles brand both in India and international markets.