After Teddy Riner and his French teammates won the Olympic judo medal team they headed across Paris to celebrate with their delirious fans at their own Games 'house'.



Three hours after their triumph on Saturday, the team took to the outdoor stage at a packed Club France.





It's like home

After a tense few months in France following divisive elections which gave the far-right a large chunk of parliamentary seats, many in the country are finding the Olympics are unifying people behind one cause."It's nice to be here together, because there's no colour anymore, there's just the blue, white and red flag, and that's great," said Herbert Yanzenga, who had come from the western city of Poitiers with his family.National Olympic houses, like the Club France, are not new, but for these Games, 14 are grouped in the Parc de la Villette to the north of the city, the largest green space in Paris.Most have fewer medallists to fete or triumphs to cheer than the host nation, but they can show off their culture—or just their food and beer.The Canadians have moved into the Science City. The Dutch occupy a rock arena. The Czechs are in a canal-side cabaret. The Serbs have a theatre, the Brazilians a circus tent and the Slovaks a chic restaurant.The Ukrainians, with a heavy police guard, the Slovenes and the Colombians occupy three of the park's red post-modern buildings.The Mongolians have pitched their yurts under trees, while the Indians have built a wooden palace.The biggest footprint belongs to the Club France, which has taken over Grand Halle, a former livestock market.Most houses are free. Some cost five euros. The Canadians and Dutch charge 30 euros—even so the Dutch house was sold out on Sunday afternoon."It's a great way to finish a day of sport and fun in Paris," said Clara Kappen, who had come to the Games with friends from the Netherlands.That price is low compared to houses elsewhere. At Team GB, in the Bois du Boulogne, tickets start at 150 pounds (180 euros). Team USA, in the old Stock Exchange in central Paris, charges a hefty $325 (292 euros).The houses have fenced the surrounding grass or asphalt for gardens offering beer, giant screens and stages for performers and medal winners.Basketball hoops are everywhere. The Brazilians have a beach volleyball court. The Indians a cricket net. The Mongolians teach visitors how to shoot a bow – but not an arrow.A French sporting goods chain has set up a "playground" and adults sit in ranks of lawn chairs watching the screen as their children fly above on zip-lines.Competing cheers roll out across the park as fans support their athletes being shown on giant screens.The Slovakians bring folk dancers. The Mongolians start each day with throat singing. The Brazilians and Colombians dance. The Taiwanese sing. The Indians drum. DJs are everywhere.The houses sell merchandise and promote sponsors. The Indians, with working sari and carpet looms, and the South Africans are strong on arts and crafts.The nations with a reputation for beer, food or festivities draw long, mixed lines."Everyone is happy here," said Jaijin from Paris as he enjoyed a weekend lunch of Slovakian beer and sausage.He said he picked the Slovakian House because it was free and there was no queue."I speak a few words of Slovakian," he added. "I speak a few words of many languages, to chat up women from around the world."Teresa Park, who had travelled to Paris from New York to watch the Olympics, was enjoying touring the houses "to drink beer".The India House is finding that the French like butter chicken—and Indians found it a comforting place too.Pooja and Utsav, who had come from Gujarat to study in Paris and live nearby, chorused their happiness as they finished lunch, while South Asian acappella group Penn Masala serenaded the crowd."It's like home," they agreed. "Indian music, lots of Indian people and especially there's the food."