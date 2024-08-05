We didn't build Naturals to sell it. IPO also not on our minds: Siddhant Kamath

When Raghunandan Kamath started Naturals in 1984, his heart didn't melt for an FMCG or QSR ice cream company. He wanted to build a differentiated, premium, artisanal, parlour brand. Forty years later, Naturals is the biggest brand in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Now the next-gen is taking it forward
2013, Mumbai. In 2013, the ‘hero’ was not churning out blockbusters. “When my father started Naturals in 1984 in Juhu, Mumbai, ice cream was not the hero. It was a supporting actor,” recalls Siddhant Kamath, the second-generation entrepreneur who joined the family business in 2013. Raghunandan Kamath, the founder of the artisanal and premium chain of ice cream parlour brand, brought ice creams into the limelight.
