Harmanpreet Singh of India and goalie Sreejesh Raveendran of India in action during a penalty corner in the men's hockey quarter final against Great Britain in Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, France, at the Olympic Games, on August 04, 2024. In a remarkable defensive performance, the Indian team played with one player less for 42 minutes to a 1-1 draw and won 4-2 in the shootout to qualify for the semi-finals. Image: Adnan Abidi / Reuters