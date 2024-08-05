Could remote work hurt on-the-job learning?

We are more likely to learn from our collaborators when we are in close proximity to them, a new study finds
Four years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many workers still find themselves logging on from home at least part of the time. Zoom meetings with teammates, once thought to be a short-lived pandemic trend, have remained on work calendars. And these geographically flexible workers report increases in productivity and satisfaction.
So does that mean that we no longer need to see each other in person? Is proximity dead? Not when it comes to learning through collaboration, says Hyejin Youn, an associate professor of management and organizations at the Kellogg School.
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]