Remote work and inequality: Lessons for leaders

As pandemic restrictions have eased, many of us are still working from home. Whether in a hybrid arrangement or working remotely full-time, a lot of people prefer skipping their commute to enjoy a more relaxed working environment. Statistics Canada reports that 80 per cent of those who began working remotely during the pandemic would prefer to continue working at least half of their hours at home.
The way that people perceive and experience work has changed drastically over the last two years. But how have marginalized workers, specifically, been affected by the shift to working from home? And what types of work design will best facilitate equity, well-being, and opportunity for workers moving forward?
[This article has been reprinted, with permission, from Rotman Management, the magazine of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management]