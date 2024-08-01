How MP Ahammed built Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Small shop in Kerala to Rs 51,000 crore behemoth

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is India's largest jeweller by revenue, and sixth largest globally, with 213 showrooms in India and 140 globally. Here's how the behemoth was created
He may be blissfully unaware of it, but Amitabh Kant, the renowned civil servant, and India’s G20 Sherpa, may have inadvertently helped build the country’s largest jewellery brand by revenue.
In 1993, MP Ahammed, a copra dealer from northern Kerala, had made up his mind to set up a jewellery business in a 200-sq-ft shop in Kozhikode in Kerala. Kant was the district collector in Kozhikode and had become something of a household name in the city, after a slew of initiatives aimed at promoting the region’s heritage and improving its infrastructure.
