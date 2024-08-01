Three lessons from tech layoffs on building career agility

The importance of diversifying early, prioritising self-discovery and keeping your pipeline open for opportunities
The wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley in the past two years is far from over. After a brutal 2023 that saw over 100,000 tech workers laid off in the United States, 2024 shows no signs of letting up.
While the headlines are shocking, the human stories behind the numbers are just as important. How do tech professionals respond to layoffs? Do they view it as an opportunity for exploration or are they gripped by fear and the need for self-preservation? Would they seek similar roles or seize the moment to question everything, reinvent themselves and find work with greater meaning and impact?
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge
http://knowledge.insead.edu, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2023]