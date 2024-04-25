AI was a factor for some of our layoffs, but not all: Duolingo

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI), and more specifically, the generative kind, has spurred all sorts of fears about which jobs will now be made redundant. Two sectors that are likely to be disproportionately impacted are edtech and translation—and at their crossroads stands popular language learning app Duolingo.
Recently, Duolingo made headlines as it fired nearly 10 percent of its contractor workforce, reportedly because it was turning towards AI models. However, Duolingo tells Forbes India that this was just part of the story.