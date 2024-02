Tech companies have already shed about 32,500 jobs in 2024, according to layoffs.fyi, which tracks jobs at 5,000 tech companies. Snap, the parent company of the video and photo sharing app Snapchat, yesterday became the latest to announce cuts, when it said in an SEC filing it would reduce its headcount by 10 percent worldwide, affecting more than 500 people. In India, the top IT services companies entered the new year with their collective workforce lower by tens of thousands of employees