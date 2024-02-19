Why some CEOs are more likely to engage in corporate downsizing

When a firm’s performance falls short of aspirations, organisational changes can help stop the bleeding and get things back on track. Broadly speaking, firms have two strategic avenues to consider. The first is growth-related strategies to improve the firm’s position and performance, which could range from mergers and acquisitions to introducing new products and expanding factories. The second is corporate downsizing actions such as divesting from loss-making units, closing production facilities, selling peripheral assets and conducting layoffs.
Compared with other forms of restructuring, corporate downsizing, especially workforce reduction, is regarded as a quicker and simpler way to respond to performance shortfalls and is therefore widely used to address such issues. By releasing resources and enhancing operational efficiency, it is more effective in improving financial performance than other restructuring activities.
