Forbes India 30 Under 30 is a cohort of more than 300 alum who are excelling in their respective field. The Class of 2024 is no exception. From Asian Games gold medal winners Parul Chaudhary and Sumit Antil to 21-year-old founders of Zepto, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, to big screen star Rashmika Mandanna, the list is filled with young achievers who are already changing the world. Anubhuti Matta shares the highlights of the list and breaks down the process of choosing the winners