Job search advice for a tough market: Think broadly and stay flexible

Some employers have pared staff and reduced hiring amid mixed economic signals. What does it mean for job seekers? Paul Gompers, Letian Zhang, and David Fubini offer advice for overcoming search challenges to score that all-important offer
New graduates entering the job market will face a very different landscape from even a year ago, with a murky economy and potentially more limited career prospects.
Though unemployment figures in the US remain near historically low levels, the pace of hiring in April slowed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. US employers added 175,000 jobs, seasonally adjusted, far fewer than the more than 300,000 in March and below the 240,000 analysts expected.
[This article was published with permission from Harvard Business School Working Knowledge<a target="_blank" href="https://hbswk.hbs.edu/></a>]