Getting teams to collaborate effectively can be a challenge in the workplace

Two-thirds of working people surveyed for Atlassian's "The State of Teams 2024" report complain that their team is constantly being pulled in too many directions
It's often said that if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. This proverb is all the more true in the world of work, where teamwork is essential to the smooth running of any organization. But employees are finding it increasingly difficult to collaborate effectively, according to a recent survey by Atlassian.