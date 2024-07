After garnering close to two decades of experience in the business of storing gigatonnes of data and operating 19 third-party data centres, Sunil Gupta co-founded Yotta Data Services in 2019. Suddenly, the pioneer sees himself hemmed in by India's biggest conglomerates and the world's largest tech multinationals, all investing top dollar in data storage. In this podcast, Gupta, the star of the current issues cover, walks us through his journey so far and shares what lies in the future