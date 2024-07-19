Our artisanal pieces and boutique experience enhance the luxury experience we offer: Titan's Ajoy Chawla

The CEO of Titan Company Limited's jewellery division on Zoya, their multi-brand play, and the evolution of the luxury segment
On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, Zoya—a luxury brand of jewellery from the 150-year-old House of Tata—opened its 10th store in the country at Brady House in Mumbai in June.
Known for its handcrafted jewellery pieces that blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern designs, the brand offers a wide range of jewellery featuring diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires, and most pieces are set in 18K or 22K gold, occasionally in platinum and gold bi metal.