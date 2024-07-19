Invest Madhya Pradesh: Road to GIS 2025





The first “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" was held on July 13, 2024, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. This event marked the beginning of a series of sessions to promote the upcoming “Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2025” and attract investors to establish industry in Madhya Pradesh.



Over 200 prominent industrialists, consul generals, representatives from various industry associations, and members from the film fraternity participated in the event.



Notable industrialists who attended the session with Honourable Chief Minister of MP, Dr. Mohan Yadav included Anil Ambani, Reliance Group; S N Subrahmanyan, L&T; H K Agrawal, Aditya Birla Group; B K Goenka, Welspun; Shauna Chauhan, Parle Agro, and R Mukundan, MD, Tata Chemicals and Vice President of CII.



The event was attended by foreign delegates including, Bart De Jong, Consul General of the Netherlands; Ahmad Zuwairi Bin Yusoff, Consul General of Malaysia, and Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul General of Thailand. From the film industry actor and producer Arbaaz Khan; producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and Arunabh Kumar, founder, TVF had a one-on-one interaction with the Chief Minister.



Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, GoMP, opened the forum with his remarks. His presentation on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh provided valuable information for investors exploring business prospects in the state. Madhya Pradesh’s GSDP growth rate was described as “phenomenal” and, shared that the Chief Minister had expressed a commitment to doubling this growth rate in the next two to three years. He also added that the CM was keen on improving the state's air connectivity. To achieve this, the govt had introduced intra-state air connectivity, connecting key locations in the state.



Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism & Culture, GoMP, presented the state’s tourism potential, emphasising on the investment prospects of religious, wildlife, adventure, and film tourism.



H.K. Agrawal from the Aditya Birla Group highlighted their successful ventures in Madhya Pradesh, including fibre plants, chlor-alkali plants, and cement production.



B. K. Goenka of Welspun shared his experience of investing in the state. He also announced new projects worth Rs 8,000 crore related to plastics, pipes and infrastructure that will create 3,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs.



Honourable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav outlined the government’s vision and initiatives to promote investment, innovation, and sustainable development in the State. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. At the same time, India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world.



He also invited investors to the ‘Global Investor Summit’ and the ‘Regional Industry Conclave’ to be held in Jabalpur.



The event provided a platform for investors to engage with key stakeholders, featured round table discussions with about 35+ participants from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Startups and Institutional Investors.



Additionally, investors from Canada also submitted proposals for a $130 million investment by the Lambton company, a part of the ‘Ekatma’ group. Global institutional investors such as Brookfield, CDPQ, and Fairfax are also considering investments in airports, industrial parks, hotels, renewable energy, and other infrastructure projects.



More than 25 one-on-one meetings were arranged between industry leaders and the Chief Minister, fostering in-depth discussions and potential collaborations. Prominent industrialists expressed their intention to invest in various sectors in Madhya Pradesh such as power, energy, mining, textile, agriculture, etc.



Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group proposed investing Rs 50,000 crore in the fields of defence and renewable energy. The Godrej Group proposed an urban infrastructure project in Indore, with plans to invest in the surrounding areas of Indore, Ujjain and Dewas.



CTRL-S aims to invest Rs 300 crore in Bhopal, while Yotta plans to invest Rs 100 crore in Indore. Furthermore, new development centres are being established by LTI, Mindtree and Cognizant in Indore.

By conducting this grand interactive session in Mumbai, the Government of Madhya Pradesh invited potential investors to the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025 and encouraged them to invest in the State. The Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, GoMP is keen on advancing the state through these interactive sessions, which are envisaged as a pathway to the Global Investors Summit, in a multitude of cities both in India and abroad, anticipating a prosperous trajectory of investments towards becoming a $550 billion economy which would be future ready.



