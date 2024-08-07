How MN Jaganath and A Balaraju turned Dairy Day into Karnataka's top ice cream brand

Unfulfilled ambitions and an unfettering love for ice cream made the cofounders bet on themselves. In FY24, Dairy Day churned out a revenue of Rs 680 crore
January 2002, Chennai. It was a ‘bizarre’ dilemma for the master salesman. For the first time in 12 years, ‘Ice Cream Jagan’ was asked to do something contrary to what he had been doing for years: Don’t sell ice cream. “I didn’t know how to react,” recalls MN Jaganath, who was bestowed with the moniker ‘Ice Cream Jagan’ in 1991. “I mean, my job was to sell. And now I was asked to wind up operations,” says Jagan, who dumped his job with Vysya Bank and joined Vadilal in 1991. Reason? “I figured that the best thing for me was to work for a company where I could eat ice cream for free,” he smiles, adding that he would relish ice creams at wedding parties. “I was in love with ice cream,” he gushes.
(This story appears in the 09 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)