From labourer to 'Jeera King': How Dhannalal Jain and JK Masale maintained its 67-year legacy

From working as a labourer in one of the largest wholesale markets in eastern India, to middleman in the spice trade, to spice trading and finally earning the Jeera King moniker—this is the story of Dhannalal Jain and JK Masale
It all started in 1948 when Dhannalal Jain in his early 20s decided to move from the drylands of Badhal village in Rajasthan to go work in one of the largest wholesale markets in eastern India. In the initial days, he worked as a labourer in the narrow and crowded lanes of Kolkata’s Burrabazar, loading and unloading goods in carts and trucks. But in no time, he took up the role of a middleman in the spice trade, which earned him commission and sharpened his business acumen.
