List of Top 10 longest films ever made in history

Explore the top 10 longest-running movies in cinema history worldwide, captivating audiences with their epic storylines and record-breaking run-times
|Movie Name
|Duration
|Year of Release
|Director
|Logistics
|857 hours (35 days, 17 hours)
|2012
|Erika Magnusson and Daniel Andersson
|Modern Times Forever
|240 hours (10 days)
|2011
|Bjornstjerne Reuter, Christiansen, Jakob Fenger, Rasmus Nielsen (Superflex)
|Beijing 2003
|150 hours (6 days, 6 hours)
|2004
|Ai Weiwei
|Cinématon
|150 hours (6 days, 6 hours)
|1984
|Gérard Courant
|Untitled #125
|120 hours (5 days)
|2011
|Josh Azzarella
|Matrjoschka
|95 hours (3 days, 23 hours)
|2006
|Karin Hoerler
|The Cure For Insomnia
|87 hours (3 days, 15 hours)
|1987
|John Henry Timmis IV
|The Longest, Most Meaningless Movie in the World
|48 hours (2 days)
|1968
|Vincent Patouillard
|Four Stars
|25 hours
|1967
|Andy Warhol
|24 Hour Psycho
|24 hours
|1993
|Douglas Gordon