Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Explainers
  3. Explainers
  4. List of Top 10 longest films ever made in history

List of Top 10 longest films ever made in history

Explore the top 10 longest-running movies in cinema history worldwide, captivating audiences with their epic storylines and record-breaking run-times

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 23, 2024 05:12:12 PM IST
Updated: Aug 23, 2024 05:12:54 PM IST


Over the years, the film industry has witnessed some outstanding movies that were unique in their storylines, cinematography, action, crime, and so on. Some films are so impressive that they redefine traditional storytelling through their stunning performances. This article will review some of the longest-running films in cinema history. We will closely examine the top ten movies based on the their most extended run-time.

The following list includes films that were primarily released or screened during world premieres, film festivals, and other events during their time. Certain movies with unconventional release formats like, long YouTube videos, scribble videos, YouTube live streams or those released in fragments over the years, are excluded from this list.

Also Read: Indian Oscar winners: List of Indians who won Academy Awards

List of longest-running movies ever

Movie Name Duration Year of Release Director
Logistics 857 hours (35 days, 17 hours) 2012 Erika Magnusson and Daniel Andersson
Modern Times Forever 240 hours (10 days) 2011 Bjornstjerne Reuter, Christiansen, Jakob Fenger, Rasmus Nielsen (Superflex)
Beijing 2003 150 hours (6 days, 6 hours) 2004 Ai Weiwei
Cinématon 150 hours (6 days, 6 hours) 1984 Gérard Courant
Untitled #125 120 hours (5 days) 2011 Josh Azzarella
Matrjoschka 95 hours (3 days, 23 hours) 2006 Karin Hoerler
The Cure For Insomnia 87 hours (3 days, 15 hours) 1987 John Henry Timmis IV
The Longest, Most Meaningless Movie in the World 48 hours (2 days) 1968 Vincent Patouillard
Four Stars 25 hours 1967 Andy Warhol
24 Hour Psycho 24 hours 1993 Douglas Gordon

A brief look into each movie

These longest-running cinematic films, often created for art galleries or experiments, hold a unique artistic value. While the mainstream audience may or may not prefer such long movies, understanding their nature and unique place in cinematic history can foster a deep appreciation for this unique art form.

Also Read: Top 10 most expensive movies made in India

Logistics

Logistics is a Swedish movie with the longest run time—857 hours, or almost 35 days and 17 hours! The movie follows the intricate details of the pedometer’s production cycle in reverse chronological order. It was first screened at Upsala City Library and had its first world premiere at the Fringe Film Festival Shenzhen in 2014. It was also streamed online for the audience.

Modern Times Forever

Directed by the Finnish art group Superflex, Modern Times Forever has the second-longest running time at 240 hours and uses a unique storytelling method. It is a ten-day-long movie that explores the building’s transformation over time. The movie does not contain a traditional narrative structure or dialogue. Still, it depicts how Helsinki's Stora Enso headquarters building would decay over the next few millennia, a method that is sure to intrigue and fascinate the audience.

Beijing 2003

This movie perfectly captures the daily life and authenticity of Beijing. This third longest-running film spans over 150 hours and shows us the mundane and extraordinary moments of people in the city. This Mandarin-language movie brings us the theme of time and lets us experience the unique human journey.

Also Read: Top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide

Cinématon

Directed by a French director, Cinématon is an extraordinary film that spans six days and six hours. The movie comprises over 2821 silent vignettes, each around 3.5 minutes long, and features numerous superstars, artists, journalists, and director’s friends. The film focuses on the subjects' individuality and intrigues viewers with raw human experiences and diversity.

Untitled #125

This experimental film, an ambitious 120-hour cinematic project, offers an immersive experience. It is an elongated presentation of a fragment cut from The Wizard of Oz, where a sequence of six minutes is depicted as a five-day-long cinematic performance. The movie challenges the boundaries of cinema, inviting viewers to explore Dorothy’s journey to Oz and add more depth to the artist’s imagination.

Also Read: Top 10 highest paid actors in India 2024

Matrjoschka

Centered around a single photograph, the movie unfolds a mesmerising narrative through the image's gradual, almost imperceptible transformation. From a boy on a bicycle to the evolving landscapes of houses, streets, and skies, the film invites the viewer on a meditative journey, where time becomes a character. Presented in an immersive, minimalist style, "Matrjoschka" is a cinematic experience that surpasses traditional notions of plot and dialogue.

The Cure For Insomnia

The Cure For Insomnia features an artist reading his poem “A Cure for Insomnia” for over three days. The movie was screened at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1987 and left a memorable mark on what is possible in the entertainment world. This film, one of the longest-running ones, not only stirred up the discourse about the film's medium limits but also provoked questions about the boundaries between an artist and the audience's endurance.

The Longest, Most Meaningless Movie in the World

The two-day film was released at the Arts Lab and the Cinémathèque Française and consists of segments with various audio and visual effects. It includes outtakes, commercials, undeveloped films, reels, and other film cast-offs. The video footage with the highest running length is shown in several different perspectives, such as reversed, sped up, repeated, or without sound. Some audiences may perceive it as exhausting since it differs from mainstream cinema.

Four Stars

The film was shot entirely in colour and showed snippets of life at Warhol’s Factory. It somehow includes several Warhol "superstars," such as Sedgwick, Susan Bottomly, and Joe Dallesandro in his debut role.

This was the director’s last major film project, intended solely for his close circle of members. The 25-hour film documents the daily life and interactions of those at the factory.

Also Read: Top 10 highest-paid actors in the world

24 Hour Psycho

The final film in the list of the top 10 longest-running films is 24 Hour Psycho. Douglas Gordon presented the first instance of his work of art in 1993. It consists of Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film Psycho, slowed down to two frames per second, resulting in a 24-hour runtime. The movie explores themes of repetition and time manipulation. Gordon's work frequently uses scenes from other films to create conceptual video art.

'Modern Family,' 'Friends,' 'Sex and the City' - could the characters have actually afforded their homes?
Gamescom: Microsoft seeks to win over new players