Top news events in 2023

Rank News Event Trending Month #1 Chandrayaan-3 launch August #2 Karnataka election results May #3 Israel news October #4 Satish Kaushik’s demise March #5 Budget 2023 January #6 Turkey earthquake February #7 Atiq Ahmed April #8 Mathew Perry’s demise October #9 Manipur news July #10 Odisha train accident July





A deeper insight into the top news events in 2023

Chandrayaan-3 launch

Karnataka election results

Israel news

Satish Kaushik’s demise

Budget 2023

Turkey earthquake

Atiq Ahmed

Matthew Perry’s demise

Manipur news

Odisha train accident

n an eventful year, which were the ten top news events Indians searched for the most? We live in an era dominated by the internet, and Google is the most used search engine today; Google Trends serves as a reliable indicator of what garnered the most interest throughout the year. Accordingly, this time, we look at the top news events of 2023 from India with data from Google Trends.Let’s take a look at the top news events that dominated the search results in India this year, with data sourced from Google Trends Let’s understand why these events piqued the curiosity of Indians:With Chandrayaan-3 , India became the fourth country to land on the moon and the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon. This mission propelled India into the elite club of lunar explorers, joining the US, Russia, and China. The sight of its rover, Pragyan , traversing the lunar surface sparked national pride.Chandrayaan-3 was a technological marvel, and the echoes of this success will reverberate for years to come, inspiring the future generation.In May 2023, Karnataka held its breath as election results for the state assembly trickled in. The battle lines were drawn between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)]. The Congress emerged victorious, securing 135 seats and forming the government under the leadership of DK Shivakumar. This marked a significant power shift, as the BJP had held sway for the previous five years.The Congress victory was attributed to factors such as the anti-incumbency sentiment, effective campaigning by the Congress, and dissatisfaction with certain BJP policies. The Karnataka results sent shockwaves through the political landscape, indicating a potential resurgence of the Congress party.On October 7, Hamas-led militants attacked Southern Israel . Tensions simmered between Israel and Palestine throughout October, with flare-ups along the Gaza border. This volatile situation captured global attention, raising concerns about regional stability and the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.Satish Kaushik was a beloved Indian actor, director, and screenwriter. His demise in March 2023 left a void in the Indian film industry, but his legacy lives on through his indelible contributions to Indian cinema.Kaushik's ability to seamlessly switch between comedic and dramatic roles made him a director's favourite. He played memorable characters in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and so on.Unveiled in January 2023, Budget 2023 charted India's economic roadmap. Focusing on infrastructure development, healthcare, and social welfare, it aimed to bolster growth while addressing key public concerns. Key highlights of the Budget included increased spending on rural infrastructure, education, and healthcare, alongside tax reforms for individual taxpayers and small businesses.On February 6, 2023, a devastating twin earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, sending shockwaves across the region. The first, a monstrous 7.8 magnitude tremor, rippled through southern Turkey, reducing cities to rubble and claiming thousands of lives. A second powerful earthquake followed later that day, amplifying the tragedy. Thousands perished, families mourned, and countless faced an uncertain future amidst the wreckage.Atiq Ahmed, a politician with a past shrouded in controversy, became a prominent figure in Indian news in April 2023. Accused of involvement in numerous criminal cases, Ahmed also held a brief stint as a Member of Parliament.The rise of Atiq Ahmed, a politician with a tumultuous past, drew scrutiny and public debate. His political ambitions and alleged involvement in criminal activities sparked intense media coverage and highlighted issues within India's political system.Matthew Perry’s untimely death shattered fans of Friends, a popular American sitcom, worldwide. Best known for his role as Chandler Bing in said beloved sitcom, Perry had a career filled with highs and lows. Friends propelled him to international fame, but behind the scenes, he battled personal struggles with addiction. After the show's end, Perry explored dramatic roles in The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.In July 2023, Manipur erupted in violence driven by tensions over granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. Protests escalated into clashes with security forces, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The flare-up exposed underlying grievances on issues of identity and tribal rights within the state.Amidst calls for calm and investigation, efforts focused on restoring peace and addressing the root causes of discontent. The situation remains complex, with concerns for further unrest and the need for peaceful dialogue to navigate sensitive issues and find lasting solutions. Three trains collided near Balasore , Odisha, leading to the nation's worst rail disaster since 1995. The Coromandel Express, travelling at full speed, entered the wrong track, slammed into a goods train, and then into the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express.The accident spotlighted flaws in the railway system, sparking urgent calls for improved safety measures and infrastructure upgrades.