Photo of the day: Odisha tragedy

People gather at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the Odisha state capital Bhubaneswar, on June 3, 2023. At least 207 people were killed, more than 850 more were injured and many others are feared trapped after a horrific three-train collision late, local officials said.

Image: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP







