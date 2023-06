Telangana's state New Secretariat (L) building is seen illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag next to the New Martyrs Memorial (R) on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day in Hyderabad on June 2, 2023. Image: Noah Seelam / AFP



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.