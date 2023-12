From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji: 2023 Showstoppers - Film edition

Top performers of 2023 who turned heads, made headlines.

Actors



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt

Joju George

Mammootty

Pankaj Tripathi

Rani Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

Saiyami Kher

Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol

Tovino Thomas

Vijay Sethupathi

Vikrant Massey

Yami Gautam

Filmmakers

Atlee

Kedar Shinde

Karan Johar

Siddharth Anand

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

(This story appears in the 29 December, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

She was the heart and soul of the second installment of Mani Ratnam’s. In the Tamil film, which is adapted from the historical fiction masterpiece by Kalki, Rai Bachchan’s double role as Nandini and Mandakini Devi (Oomai Rani) received near-unanimous appreciation, as did her performance in climactic scenes with co-actor Vikram, who was also spectacular as Chola prince Aditha Karikalan.She was named the first global ambassador for Italian luxury house Gucci in May, and two months later, continued her success streak in the Hindi film industry withShe made her Hollywood debut with OTT film, alongside Gal Gadot, in August. The actor also announced her film. Bhatt is also producing the film, which is being directed by Vasan Bala.His dual role in the filmcould certainly be counted among the highlights of his career. From being a junior artiste and an ‘extra’ in films to headlining projects as the solo lead, Joju has had an incredible story of success in the Malayalam film industry. He has had four movie releases so far this year and is gearing up for Antony alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.The reigning star of Malayalam cinema had four movie releases this year, but it is with Jeo Baby’s, that he redefined the true meaning of a superstar. At 72, Mammootty has been reinventing himself for a few years now, acting in and producing a diverse array of films. His nuanced and sensitive portrayal of a gay man coming to terms with his sexuality inproved how he continues to push the artistic envelope.If there’s an actor who could have lent sensitivity and grace to a film about de-stigmatising masturbation, it is Pankaj Tripathi. His portrayal of a religious man fighting for his son inmade the otherwise-tepid film watchable. Tripathi, who received the National Award for his performance in, has delivered strong performances across both cinema and OTT formats, and will be seen headlining the biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2024.Rani Mukerji returned to the silver screen after two years and gave a layered and acclaimed performance in. She carried the film entirely on her shoulders, flawlessly depicting the physical, mental and emotional turmoil of a mother who is forcibly separated from her child.After the success oflast year, the 41-year-old actor had a fruitful outing at the box office within 2023. The romcom, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, was among the top 10 grossers of the year. Kapoor also generated a lot of buzz for his portrayal inFollowing a spate of flops and underperformers at the box office in the past couple of years, Ranveer Singh managed to score a hit within 2023. The multi-starrer, featuring the likes of Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra, among others, was among the big commercial successes of last year.The actor had two releases in 2023, but it was her performance—as a bowler after losing her right hand in a freak accident—inthat got Kher immense appreciation from the critics and audiences. The film wasn’t a box office success, but has been well-received on OTT.2023 was undoubtedly the year of Shah Rukh Khan. In January, the superstar set the cash registers ringing with—his first solo release since Zero in 2018. The film is the second-highest grosser of the year. The 58-year-old then set the box office on fire in September with, which has collected over Rs1,100 crore globally to become 2023’s most successful Indian film. His next is Rajkumar Hirani’s, scheduled to release on December 22.created mayhem at the box office and reaffirmed 66-year-old Sunny Deol’s star status in the industry and mass hero appeal among the audiences. The sequel to the popular 2001 filmwas loved and embraced by the audiences so much that it became a monstrous hit, earning over Rs525 crore at the Indian box office.His film 2018 is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year, and he turned heads with his acting in Bijukumar Damodharan’s indie Malayalam film. The young actor, who has so far picked an interesting mix of films that showcases his range of skills, also has a handful of big-ticket projects lined up in 2024.He was named one of the most popular Indian stars of 2023 by IMDb. The superstar of Tamil cinema, added jewels to his crown this year by diversifying into Hindi cinema with . His appetite to push artistic boundaries was visible in, the first silent film to be screened at the IFFI in Goa in November.Known for his nuanced performances, Vikrant Massey earned several plaudits for his portrayal of an upright IPS aspirant from a poor family in. The film emerged as a sleeper hit in 2023, with people flocking to the theatres purely on the basis of word of mouth.Yami Gautam won rave reviews for her convincing act as an opposition lawyer in—one of the better films of the year in terms of content that also did well at the box office. The actor also starred in Lost and the heist dramathat released on Netflix in March.Arun Kumar, or Atlee, is a film director, screenwriter and producer who primarily works in Tamil cinema. In 2023, he made his debut in Hindi cinema withstarring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It became the highest-earning Hindi domestic earner with a net collection of more than Rs620 crore and Rs1,103.6 crore in worldwide gross collection on the 31st day. It also became the most-watched film in India on Netflix, according to reports dated November 20, two weeks into its release on the streaming platform.A Marathi actor, director, producer and writer, Kedar Shinde began his career by directing plays, including the popular comedyHis comedy filmwas a hit at the box office. In 2023, his multi-starrerminted more than Rs50 crore in a month. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and politician Raj Thackeray were among the famous personalities who praised the movie that celebrates womanhood and sisterhood.Filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar is the recipient of two National Film Awards for his directorial debutandas its producer. He is also a Padma Shri awardee. In 2023, he returned to direction after seven years, withwhich grossed more than Rs340 crore globally.Best known for directing action thriller films such asand, Siddharth Anand’s, starring Shah Rukh Khan, earned Rs600 crore in its first weekend, according to reports. The movie also ranks above Jawan in terms of returns from the theatrical run. Anand’s next,, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will release on January 25, 2024.Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’searned over Rs50 crore in net box office collections. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the movie also released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. It has also been submitted as an independent entry for the Oscars. Chopra is known to have directed films such asand. He has won six National Film Awards.