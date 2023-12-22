Vijay Sethupathi: Living his dream, his way

A conversation with Vijay Sethupathi can go from funny to philosophical in no time.
One moment, he’s telling you how he was naïve enough to think that being photogenic is enough to become as an actor, and the next he talking about how he loves sitting by the car window, watching the world go by as his subconscious mind talks to him about the characters he is playing on screen. What are the character’s motivations? Why is he behaving this way? What excites him and what is he scared of?
