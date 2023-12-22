India M&A deal activity slides but 2024 outlook better: Experts

The year 2023 might end on a sombre note for mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity for India, with deal value being lower than levels achieved in 2022. But experts are confident that there will be a bounce back in 2024.
Bloomberg data shows that deal value for India fell 63 percent to $70.9 billion in comparison to $192 billion struck in 2022. A more worrisome trend is being witnessed in global M&A, with annual value down to $2.7 trillion—possibly the worst performance since 2013—based on data that Bloomberg has reported.