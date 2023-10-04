Can Anil Agarwal's troubled Vedanta find a way out of its misery with a demerger?





Anil Agarwal has always been a tough cookie, a survivor of sorts.



Nothing else can possibly explain how the Bihar-born Agarwal built an empire spanning metals and mining over half a century, after starting as a trader in scrap metal in Mumbai. Today, his diversified conglomerate makes everything from steel and iron ore to aluminium and oil among others, at the $18-billion Vedanta Group. That’s why Agarwal’s remarkable story finds many takers who admire his risk appetite and grit in building up an empire from the bottom.



But that phenomenal growth had also come at a cost, something that’s come to haunt him as he turns septuagenarian, and leaving him to slug it out now. Vedanta Resources, Agarwal’s London-based parent company, has a debt problem, with over $15 billion in dues as of March this year, including over $8 billion at Vedanta Limited, the Indian company owned by Vedanta Resources. Vedanta Limited owns assets such as Hindustan Zinc Limited, Bharat Aluminium, Sterlite Copper, and Cairn Oil. As of March 2023, Vedanta Limited had a debt of Rs 66,182 crore ($8 billion), an increase of Rs 13,073 crore ($1.5 billion) since the year before that.





Why the sudden move?

Can the recent act work?