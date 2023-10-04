How chess legend Viswanathan Anand created history and why he is upbeat about the sport's future

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand joins Neha Bothra on the next edition of Forbes India Pathbreakers. In a free-wheeling chat, the five-time world chess champion recounts his famous encounters with some of the most formidable opponents and his historic rise as one of the world's greatest chess players. Anand, India's first grandmaster and the country's top player for 37 years, demystifies the finer nuances of strategy and tactics for success. The chess icon says, "I am quite happy where I have ended up," as he traces his extraordinary journey on and off the chess board.