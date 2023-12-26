11th Global Safety Summit, EHS Safety Awards, CSR Awards, and ESG Excellence Award Ceremony with ESG Conference concluded on 22 December 2023, at the Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi





Dr Dilip Kumar Bandyopadhyay. Chief Advisor FPO / Chairman ALSs. Amity Law School, Noida & Mentor AIES.

Mr. Gyanesh, Head, EHS and Sustainability division, Times Group (BCCL)

Mr. Om Prakash Prasad, Corporate Head - HSE at AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd - A Shapoorji Pallonji Group Company

Mr. Ashu Kalra, Vice President, Head of Corporate Real Estate and Environment Sustainability, EXL Service.com (India)

Shipra M Jain, Principal Consultant- ESG Strategy Lead at ERM

ESG Excellence & Occupational Health Safety Award (Oil & Gas Sector) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

EHS Award - (Renewable Energy Sector)-Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd

Safety Award (Power Sector) GE Power India Ltd, GE Power

Global Waste Management Company of the year, RE Sustainability Ltd, Re Sustainability

Environment Award (BPO /ITES Sector), EXL Service (UK) Ltd

HSE (Construction Sector) L&T Construction- TIC Mumbai

Safety Award (Construction Sector), My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd

Green Award (Ship Recycling Sector), Bansal Ship Breakers Private Ltd

Safety Award (Oil & Gas Sector), Eastern Offshore Asset ONGC, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC)

Construction Sector - Dr. Jupally Rameswar Rao, Chairman, My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd

Power Sector - Mr. Prashant Jain, Managing Director, GE Power India Ltd

Waste Management Sector- Mr Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability Ltd

Following companies from India succeeded the World Safety Forum United Kingdom Award Assessment

Environment Award RCCPL Private Ltd (RCCPL)

Safety Award in the Power Distribution, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd

Safety Award in the Coal Mining Sector, Gainwell Commoslaes Pvt Ltd- Jhanjra Project

National HSE Award (Large Enterprises - Real Estate Sector), My Home Constructions Pvt. Ltd

Best University for Environment Studies Award, Amity Institute of Environmental Sciences, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh

National ESG Excellence Award (Large Enterprises- Cement Sector), Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd

National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Oil and Gas EPC & Logistics Sector), Indian Oil Adani Venture Ltd

National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Power Utility Sector), Tata Power Company Ltd

National Level Safest Shopping Mall Award (Public shopping malls),Oberoi Mall Ltd

National OHS Award (Large Enterprises - Steel Sector), Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd

National Environment Award & Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Industrial Construction Sector) L&T Construction, Transportation Infrastructure - Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (CPRRP) – Package 2

National CSR Award (Large Enterprises - Thermal Power Sector), Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd, Chandrapur (A Subsidiary of CESC Ltd)

National EHS Award (Large Enterprises - Pharmaceutical Sector), Honour Lab Ltd

National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Electrical Consumer Durables Sector), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

National ESG Excellence & OHS Award (Large Enterprises- Construction Sector), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Kanpur Metro UG Project KNPCC-06

National CSR Award (Large Enterprises - Automobile Manufacturing Sector), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

National HSE Award (Large Enterprises - Pharmaceutical Sector), Hetero Labs Ltd

National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Oil and Gas Sector) Eastern Offshore Asset and HPHT Asset, ONGC, Kakinada

National Award for Safest Workplace (Large Enterprises - Cement Sector), Star Cement Ltd

National CSR Award (Large Enterprises - Oil & Gas Sector), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

National EHS Award (Construction Sector) - Shapoorji Pallonji Company Pvt Ltd & Projects

National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Real Estate Sector), Godrej Properties Ltd & Projects

HSE Award (Large Enterprises - Research & Development Wing), Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, Thane Technical Centre

Environment Award & CSR Award, Logistics Sector, Kanpur Logistics Park Pvt Ltd, (A subsidiary of Pristine Logistics & Infraporjects Ltd)

11th Global Safety Summit, for the 4th consecutive year United Nations Global Compact Network India as the SDG Partner and Amity University as GSS’s Knowledge Partner. UN Global Compact Network India is the Indian Local Network of the Global Compact, New York. It is the first Local Network in the world to be established with full legal recognition. Amity University Uttar Pradesh is India’s leading research & innovation driven private University established by an act of State Legislature and recognized by UGC in 2005 and has been ranked as one of the top universities in India by NIRF, India Today, and QS. Guest of Honour Speech by Prof. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University, inaugurated the event with lamp lighting with Aswathy P S, Program Director GSS, Secretary World Safety Forum, UK, and Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Professor & Director of COE, Occupational Health, Safety, Fire and Environment GD Goenka University.Special Address on Climate Change Marine Environmental Impact was done by Dr Naveen Raj, Environment Advisor, Oil Industry Safety Directorate, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. ESG Panel Discussion on Sustainable Opportunities to Minimize Climate Change impacts (Net Zero / Renewable Energy, Climate Risk, Climate Disclosures / Decarbonization) successfully done during the morning hours with Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui as panel moderator and speakers like:The Global Safety Summit Award is internationally recognized as a symbol of excellence in EHS, CSR and ESG stewardship. Winning this prestigious award would not only validate the organisations’ ongoing efforts but also provide an invaluable platform to showcase their achievements, share best practices, and forge stronger collaborations with organizations sharing the commitment to sustainability. Award Nominations are accepted from various industrial sectors in the national level and state level. Best performance individual awards are also considered from the submitted profiles organically During the Award Ceremony, Mr. Ratnesh, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network India was the Chief Guest and various companies and individuals received the GSS Awards The international Global Safety Summit held at the UK Parliament House of Lords, on 21 July 2023, was an epitome event by the is one of the world's leading health and safety & ESG members platform, World Safety Forum UK. The UK Awarding body IQCAB, internationally recognised organisation that provides health, safety and environmental qualifications valued by government bodies, employers and institutions started functioning from Avon House Avonmore Road, Kensington, London, W14 8TS after this event will invite more institutes to get accredited to offer these qualifications world-wide. Mr. Aashin, U S, CEO of, 193 Countries consortium, the Start-up and SME Support wing launched the upcoming SMEs operating from London during the event in the presence of Lord Brennan and M. P Virendra Sharma of UK Parliament. 193 Countries consortium (193CC) supports Indian Entrepreneurs to set up their business in the United Kingdom Primary and in 193 United Nations Member Countries. 193CC engages developing businesses through franchising and distributorship. 193CC for the Franchisor Member, Chicking Fried Chicken, exhibited a stall at the 50th Edition of The Business Show, Excel London, on 13th and 14th November 2023. 193CC is supporting more brands from India to open their centres in United Kingdom in their franchisor membership. 11th Global Safety Summit, 2023 21st July 2023, at the UK Parliament, witnessed the participation from 30+ countries. Following companies from India won the International Awards at GSS London:Following Individuals won the Global Sustainability Leader Awards:In 11th Global Safety Summit 2023, event held on the 22 December 2023, at the Le Meridien New Delhi the following Large Sector Enterprises received recognitions for their best practices in the National Level:Following Companies won Sectorial State Awards: Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd, Sukrangi Chromite Mines and GANDHAMARDAN IRON ORE MINES, Indian Famers fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, Paradeep Unit, Haldia Energy Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd - RPNHQ, Vadodara and PATA Petrochemical Complex, Jhajjar Power Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Perkins India Pvt Ltd, NTPC Ltd- Barauni Thermal Power Station, Makeen Energy, Oil India Ltd, , Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Sikkim, Prism Johnson Ltd,Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bareilly New IRD, Mumbai Refinery, Mathura Terminal, HPCL RAJASTHAN REFINERY, Lucknow IRD, JSW Paradip Terminal Private Ltd, Thales India Private Ltd, Beam Global Spirits & Wine (I) Pvt Ltd, Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd, Birla Navya Gurugram, EPC Pvt Ltd, Minova Runaya Private Ltd, Rohan Builders India Private Ltd, Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt. Ltd- Virar, Param Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, Clininvent Research Pvt. Ltd. Mrs. Aswathy P S Program Director announced that the International Event in London will be held on March and 29 June 2024, at the UK Parliament House of Lords, and in July. 12th Global Safety Summit in India will be on 21 December 2024.