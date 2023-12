A

Top 10 most searched people on Google in India

Rank and Person Name Profession #1 Kiara Advani Actor #2 Shubman Gill Cricketer #3 Rachin Ravindra Cricketer #4 Mohammed Shami Cricketer #5 Elvish Yadav YouTuber #6 Sidharth Malhotra Actor #7 Glenn Maxwell Cricketer #8 David Beckham Former Footballer #9 Suryakumar Yadav Cricketer #10 Travis Head Cricketer

Deeper insights into India’s most searched people in 2023

Kiara Advani

Shubman Gill

Rachin Ravindra

Mohammed Shami

Elvish Yadav

Sidharth Malhotra

Glenn Maxwell

David Beckham

Suryakumar Yadav

Travis Head

s 2023 ends, Google gives us the most comprehensive review of what and who made this year memorable after analysing our search histories. As Google Trends reveals, India’s most searched people in 2023 have held grand weddings, participated in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, entertained us on an otherwise forgettable day, and much more. In this post, we compile a list of those who commanded the most Google searches for Indians in the past year and look back at the reasons they trended.Here is our list of the top 10 most searched people in India, with data taken from Google Trends. Now, let’s explore what made India’s most searched people on Google in 2023 trend.Bollywood actor Kiara Advani leads the list of India’s most searched people in 2023. Advani, known for her roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, dominated Google searches at the beginning of 2023 when she married actor Sidharth Malhotra in a lavish ceremony. The internet buzzed with every detail of her fairytale wedding. From Kiara’s stunning bridal lehenga to the picturesque desert venue, her nuptials became a national obsession.Shubman Gill is one of the promising stars of Indian cricketer . 2023 was quite an eventful year for him, starting with being the highest run scorer in IPL. His talent extended outside the bounds of cricket as well as he lent his voice to the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi dubs of the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse' in May, reaching his maximum Google searches this year. Gill ended the year with a notable performance by grabbing the country’s attention in the ODI Men’s Cricket World Cup.Rachin Ravindra is an Indian-origin cricketer playing for the New Zealand cricket team. He made his ODI Cricket World Cup debut in October this year and broke several records. The young cricketer went viral for hitting a century in his opening match against England, coincidentally his maiden ODI century. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most World Cup centuries before turning 24.Mohammed Shami is another Indian cricketer who made headlines during the ODI Cricket World Cup through his impressive performance. He broke the record for most wickets by an Indian in a single edition of the World Cup by taking 24 wickets in 7 innings ; Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan’s tally of 21 wickets in the 2011 World Cup. His outstanding performance won the hearts of many and made him one of India’s most searched people in 2023.Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber, streamer, and singer whose popularity climbed in August this year after receiving a wild card entry in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. Despite entering late in the competition, he won the show and gained mainstream recognition. At the beginning of November 2023, Yadav was interrogated by Noida Police for allegedly having snake venom at a rave party, which is used as a recreational drug by some. While it was found that Yadav may have been missing from the venue and the extent of his involvement remains clear, the controversy caused unease to spread about the social media personality.Sidharth Malhotra is an Indian actor known for his roles in movies like Student of the Year, Ek Villain, and Shershaah. In February, he tied the knot with fellow actor Kiara Advani in a grand wedding ceremony. Their wedding was talked about on the internet for months. Pictures and videos flooded the internet, putting both actors on the list of the top ten most searched people in India in 2023.Glenn Maxwell is an Australian cricketer who blew up on the internet during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He did the impossible by scoring a double century and winning a losing match against Afghanistan. Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, breaking several records. Sachin Tendulkar called it the best one-day international innings in cricket history.David Beckham is a retired English footballer. He is also a co-owner at Inter Miami CF, which Lionel Messi joined in the summer of 2023, leading the team to win the 2023 Leagues Cup title. In November, Beckham visited India as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) goodwill ambassador. During this visit, he was invited as a guest at the ODI World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. The internet was flooded with images of his activities during the visit.Suryakumar Yadav is an Indian batsman who plays for the Indian men’s cricket team in the ODI and T20I formats. He was the Indian men’s cricket team captain for the T20I series against Australia in November this year. His captaincy and batting led India to its T20I victory four days after India lost to Australia in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Yadav’s remarkable turnaround made headlines and cemented his reputation as one of the promising young talents to watch out for.Travis Head is an Australian cricket player who made headlines for his 2023 Cricket World Cup performance. He scored a century in the final match against India, leading Australia to their sixth World Cup championship title. His performance sparked a surge of interest in the cricket community, placing him among India’s most searched people on Google in 2023. He was among the most demanded players at the IPL 2024 auction table, with his base price at Rs 2 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up signing him at Rs 6.8 crore