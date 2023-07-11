Top 5 popular travel destinations of 2023

T

1. Dubai

2. Bali

3. London

4. Rome

5. Paris

ripAdvisor's 2023 popular destinations list showcases the most sought-after and captivating locations based on feedback from millions of travellers. These destinations embody the essence of exploration and discovery. The list by the travel platform serves as a guide for adventure seekers looking for extraordinary experiences and unforgettable journeys. Here are the five most popular destinations from that list.Dubai seamlessly blends its rich heritage with contemporary culture that offers an exciting experience for tourists. Visitors can take in panoramic views of downtown Dubai from the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa or immerse themselves in the vibrant ambience of the Dubai Opera. Explore the gold, textile, and spice souks nestled along Dubai Creek. There is something for everyone to explore, including thrill seekers who can enjoy skydiving over the captivating Palm Jumeirah or soar above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon.Bali is a captivating embodiment of paradise with its pristine ivory beaches and breathtaking natural beauty. Visitors can explore the ancient stone temples or check out Ubud, known as the artistic hub, which offers tourists a chance to see mesmerising dance performances and participate in workshops on silver-smithing. You can also explore coral ridges and the wreckage of a World War II warship in the underwater world.London is a multifaceted metropolis that offers plenty to enjoy for all holiday goers, from its historical landmarks and must-see iconic sights to indulging in cuisines at exclusive Michelin-starred establishments. The city is peppered with diverse neighbourhoods representing various cultures offering a vibrant tapestry of traditions, cuisines, and festivals. It also has a lively arts scene encompassing world-class theatres, museums, galleries, and music venues.Rome is home to awe-inspiring ancient sites, rich history and breathtaking architecture. Visitors can check out some of its iconic landmarks, like the grandeur of the Colosseum and the Pantheon. Meanwhile, its picturesque streets are a foodie's delight with lively outdoor cafes that serve delectable Italian cuisine, rich espresso, and handcrafted pasta. Rome also boasts an array of world-class museums and galleries showcasing masterpieces by renowned artists like Caravaggio and Raphael. The Italian city provides any tourist with an enchanting and memorable experience.The perfect Parisian experience blends relaxation and vibrancy. Immerse yourself in the essence of Paris by indulging in simple pleasures like enjoying a chocolate croissant at a sidewalk café or romantic strolls along the picturesque banks of the Seine. Check out iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Explore one of the world's largest and most famous art museums, the Louvre, to glance at masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo.