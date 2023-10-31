Top 5 friendliest cities in Europe

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
Discover Europe's most welcoming destinations voted by readers of Condé Nast Traveller for 2023

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 31, 2023 02:52:23 PM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 03:05:31 PM IST

Top 5 friendliest cities in EuropeSiena, Italy. Image credit: Shutterstock

Visiting a European destination with breathtaking architecture, culinary offerings, historical significance, and a thriving art scene can be the makings of an exciting holiday experience. However, the natives of the city you are exploring can also elevate the overall experience. CN Traveller's recently released 2023 Readers' Choice Awards reveal the friendliest cities in Europe. Here are the top five locations from the list to consider for your next holiday destination.

1. Siena, Italy

Italy's Siena is a captivating city featuring medieval architecture and an exciting café scene. The epicentre of excitement comes to life within the Piazza del Campo during the annual Palio bareback horse race. Travellers can connect with the city's heart, strolling its Gothic streets lined with artisan boutiques and family-run eateries.

Top 5 friendliest cities in EuropeCork, Ireland. Image credit: Shutterstock

2. Cork, Ireland

Cork is the Republic of Ireland's second-largest city and is also the friendliest, as attested by CN Traveller's voters. The city has exciting culinary offerings, art galleries, museums, and a renowned food market.

Top 5 friendliest cities in EuropeDublin, Ireland. Image credit: Shutterstock

3. Dublin, Ireland

From its sidewalk fiddle performances to its exuberant nightlife, Ireland's Dublin exudes a remarkable sense of festivity. This city effortlessly melds its vibrant passion for living with its decadent array of historic sites and museums that highlight its revolutionary past.

Top 5 friendliest cities in EuropeHelsinki, Finland. Image credit: Shutterstock

4. Helsinki, Finland

Finland's Helsinki has outshone Oslo, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, earning the title of the friendliest Scandinavian city, according to this year's CN Traveller's readers' choice. Helsinki has a flourishing art and design scene, as well as a surge of new restaurants.

Top 5 friendliest cities in EuropeBelgrade, Serbia. Image credit: Shutterstock

5. Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade boasts enchanting cobbled streets and an intriguing fusion of brutalist and diverse architectural styles, all contributing to its captivating charm. The Serbian capital has a flourishing fashion, art, and music scene that tourists can explore.

