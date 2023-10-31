Top 5 friendliest cities in Europe

Siena, Italy. Image credit: ShutterstockV
isiting a European destination with breathtaking architecture, culinary offerings, historical significance, and a thriving art scene can be the makings of an exciting holiday experience. However, the natives of the city you are exploring can also elevate the overall experience. CN Traveller's recently released 2023 Readers' Choice Awards
reveal the friendliest cities in Europe. Here are the top five locations from the list to consider for your next holiday destination.
1. Siena, Italy
Italy's Siena is a captivating city featuring medieval architecture and an exciting café scene. The epicentre of excitement comes to life within the Piazza del Campo during the annual Palio bareback horse race. Travellers can connect with the city's heart, strolling its Gothic streets lined with artisan boutiques and family-run eateries.Cork, Ireland. Image credit: Shutterstock
2. Cork, Ireland
Cork is the Republic of Ireland's second-largest city and is also the friendliest, as attested by CN Traveller's voters. The city has exciting culinary offerings, art galleries, museums, and a renowned food market.Dublin, Ireland. Image credit: Shutterstock
3. Dublin, Ireland
From its sidewalk fiddle performances to its exuberant nightlife, Ireland's Dublin exudes a remarkable sense of festivity. This city effortlessly melds its vibrant passion for living with its decadent array of historic sites and museums that highlight its revolutionary past.Helsinki, Finland. Image credit: Shutterstock
4. Helsinki, Finland
Finland's Helsinki has outshone Oslo, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, earning the title of the friendliest Scandinavian city, according to this year's CN Traveller's readers' choice. Helsinki has a flourishing art and design scene, as well as a surge of new restaurants.Belgrade, Serbia. Image credit: Shutterstock
5. Belgrade, Serbia
Belgrade boasts enchanting cobbled streets and an intriguing fusion of brutalist and diverse architectural styles, all contributing to its captivating charm. The Serbian capital has a flourishing fashion, art, and music scene that tourists can explore.