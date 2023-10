Tata is set to be the first Indian iPhone maker, after its acquisition of Wistron Corp's Bengaluru plant for $125 million. It has reportedly been in talks with the Taiwanese iPhone maker for over a year. How will the salt to software conglomerate, which has recently entered electronics manufacturing, take on the challenge? And what's in it for Apple and for India? Tarun Pathak, research director, Counterpoint India, joins us to explain