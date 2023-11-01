King Charles's overture in Africa, a white Halloween and a program for future commanders: Eye-catching photos of the week



Britain's King Charles III poses for a group photo with young participants of the Prince's Trust International Enterprise Challenge programme during a visit to the Eastlands Library in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 31, 2023. The programme, which helps to develop business skills in young people, saw several groups showcase their business ideas, including a poultry farm, bead crafting and a tree nursery.





Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, one of the wildest and best known public Halloween parties in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. First launched in 1987, the celebration, reflecting the city's diverse culture and community with extravagant costumes, entertainment and self-expression, returns after a three-year hiatus from the pandemic.





South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft as he gets a heroes' welcome from supporters at the Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, South Africa, on October 31, 2023. South Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a record fourth time, defeating New Zealand in a nail-biting final.





A man dressed as Spider-Man adjusts his tie at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised to set a Guinness World Record for the largest public gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 29, 2023. About the costume's transformative powers, a young Spider-Man quipped," As Stan Lee says, anyone can put on the mask."





A model walks the runway, wearing Bubu Ogisi at her fashion show, Shadows, in Lagos, Nigeria on October 29, 2023. One of Nigeria's foremost fashion designers, Ogisi may have featured in Vogue and partnered with Victoria's Secret, but she remains resolutely driven by her exploration of African stories and traditional materials.





A handout image shows the Moroccan King Mohammed VI (C) accompanied Prince Moulay Rachid at the Mohammed V Mausoleum during a religious vigil in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the late King Hassan II, in Rabat on October 25, 2023. Battery industry giants, including South Korea's LG and China's Gotion, have announced three major electric vehicle battery plants in Morocco in recent months. But the sourcing of their critical metals remains a major unknown factor, though some of it could come from Moroccan subsoil.





A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows black smoke rising from a during Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. With internet and phone networks down across the Gaza Strip, blackouts have severely disrupted the work of humanitarian aid agencies, where more than half of the population of 2.3 million Palestinians has been displaced and basic supplies are running low more than three weeks into the war.





The "Bombe", used during World War Two by British cryptologists to decipher German Enigma machine-encrypted secret messages, is pictured at Bletchley Park, north of London, on October 26, 2023. The UK government will welcome foreign political leaders, tech industry figures, academics and others next week for a two-day summit billed as the first of its kind on artificial intelligence (AI). The summit will be held at the symbolic Bletchley Park, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany's "Enigma" code, hastening the end of World War II.





Afghan refugees rest beside a truck on their arrival from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on October 30, 2023. Islamabad has issued an order to 1.7 million Afghans it says are living in the country illegally to leave by November 1 or be deported.





Women ride with a baby on a bicycle on a street in Can Tho City, Vietnam, on October 27, 2023. This year, Can Tho has set to raise awareness of career and startup issues among 70 percent of its women, support the establishment of at least 20 cooperatives managed by women, and advise and aid the development of 1,500 newly-found enterprises owned by women





Schoolchildren wearing gas masks and suits attend a training in the military-patriotic program "School of Future Commanders" in Russian-occupied Sevastopol on October 28, 2023. The training conducted under the guidance of military personnel includes disciplines such as multi-sport racing, tactical medicine, and weapons handling.

