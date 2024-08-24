A holistic safari to Sasan Gir

In the woods at Sasan Gir, in the middle of a mango orchard, sound and Lama Fera form the basis of healing therapies that energise and restore
With the monsoon tapping a soft cadence, my four-hour odyssey from Rajkot to Gir was a pursuit of the siren song of Sonorium. This rare, ancient sound practice, offered by Svaram, a centre for the craft, art and science of sound, in select locations—Auroville, Gir, and now Goa—heightens synaesthetic perception, allowing one to feel the immediate impact of sound vibrations on the body. I'm returning to Gir during the monsoon, but memories of my February visit—sighting Asiatic lions and connecting with the Siddi tribe—still linger. Six months later, the lush landscape of Gir mirrors my own inner quest for restoration. Regardless of the season, the long drive offers a chance for forest bathing, or ‘Shinrin-Yoku’, the Japanese practice of immersing in the forest. In Gir, this connection is seamless, especially when staying smack in the middle of an eight-acre mango orchard.