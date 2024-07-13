Find your Shambhala in Sindhudurg where the wild meets the waves

Nestled amidst the emerald embrace of the Sahyadri-Sindhudurg and the sun-drenched Konkan coast, the villas at Coco Shambhala Hotel let you savour the hidden culture of the region
Craving a break from the city's incessant hum, I traded concrete for Sindhudurg's sylvan shores. The coastal road unfurled—ribbons of smooth asphalt snaked their way past emerald mangroves, all dwarfed by the endless expanse of the Arabian Sea. On the serene Konkan Coast, three hours dissolved like mist on the windshield. Our journey culminated in Bhogwe, near Parole village, as quaint as a forgotten rhyme. Amidst the rustling leaves and the ocean's gentle sighs, Coco Shambhala Sindhudurg surfaced before me, beckoning not with the promise of a mere holiday, but with a profound experience—a complete reset and a serendipitous rediscovery of the self. The resort's architecture is a congruous wedlock of tradition and modernity; Konkan aesthetics are woven into the fabric of sleek design, and every detail voices profound respect for the natural world.