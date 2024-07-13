Watch out for job scams online

Scammers are increasingly using AI to create fake online job ads, designed to steal personal data from job seekers
New kinds of fraud are on the rise with the advent of generative artificial intelligence applications. These include fake job offers, which encourage applicants to share sensitive personal data that ends up being used for fraudulent purposes.
In the US alone, these kinds of job scams have more than doubled in one year (+118% between 2022 and 2023), according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), and the phenomenon is largely driven by generative AI.