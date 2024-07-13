Watch out for job scams online





New kinds of fraud are on the rise with the advent of generative artificial intelligence applications. These include fake job offers, which encourage applicants to share sensitive personal data that ends up being used for fraudulent purposes.



In the US alone, these kinds of job scams have more than doubled in one year (+118% between 2022 and 2023), according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), and the phenomenon is largely driven by generative AI.





Scammers are increasingly using AI to create fake online job ads, designed to steal personal data from jobseekers. Artificial intelligence not only makes it possible to post credible job offers, but also to communicate with candidates via messaging. It thus reinforces the authenticity and credibility of scammers, even when their victims are sending applications from other countries. The ITRC has spotted this type of ad on reputable platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed and ZipRecruiter.In all cases, you should be wary of any job offer that looks too good to be true, and always research a company's details on the internet before making contact. Of course, under no circumstances should you share your personal data (address, social security number, bank details, etc.) without first meeting the person you are dealing with, and you should cease all communication with them if you have any doubts.Artificial intelligence has become a formidable tool, used and abused by hackers. For example, this is also the case with romance scammers, who seduce people online with the aim of convincing them to send money. They, too, no longer hesitate to use the latest generative AI tools, notably deepfake technology, which allows them to alter their appearance in video calls.