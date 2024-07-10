Naked resignation: Why China's young professionals embracing this new phenomenon

The difficulties faced by young people in the Chinese job market are leading them to reflect on the meaning of their lives. Am I happy in my everyday life? What am I prepared to accept in my professional life? How do we really define success?
Young people in China are increasingly critical of the job market. They struggle to find jobs that match their qualifications and/or expectations. While some are scaling back their ambitions in terms of pay and job interest, others refuse to give in. They prefer to quit, even if it means ending up unemployed.
This phenomenon is known as the "naked resignation," described as leaving your job without any kind of safety net. It's a risky choice, especially in China, where 14.7% of 16-24 year-olds were unemployed in April, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, quoted by China Daily.