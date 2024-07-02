A blueprint for creating good jobs in India

To create good, stable jobs, we must focus on inclusive growth that creates jobs by investing in the social sector, revitalising labour-intensive industries, and prioritising extensive skill development
India's current growth model has often been called a success, as evident in its stock market performance and strong investor confidence. However, beneath the surface has been a critical issue that threatens the stability and inclusiveness of our economy: the lack of good, stable jobs. This issue is evident in the placement data from premier institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), where many graduates struggle to find employment that matches their skills and aspirations. Additionally, the International Labour Organization's (ILO) recent report highlights that between 2012 and 2019, employment in India grew by a mere 0.01 percent annually, with most new jobs being low-productivity roles in agriculture and construction.
