UK lawmakers to debate legalising assisted dying in England and Wales

Ian Douglas, a London engineer and economist suffering from multiple sclerosis, secretly took his own life in February 2019, with his illness at an advanced stage.

His son Anil, who has campaigned ever since to change the law to allow assisted dying in the UK, welcomes a vote in parliament on the issue this Friday.

"If the bill had been in place when my father died, he could have had a much safer, kinder, more compassionate death," he told AFP.

At his home in Walthamstow, northeast London, Anil, 35, has a photo of his mother, who died of cancer in 2008, and his father when MS had not taken over his life.

At the time of his death, he was "incredibly disabled", had lost his physical mobility, suffered neurological pain, blisters and sores, said Anil.